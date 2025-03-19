OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,043 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,939,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

