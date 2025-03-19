Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 74,781 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACM opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

