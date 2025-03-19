SageOak Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of SageOak Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFCF stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.