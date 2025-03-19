SageOak Financial LLC Invests $793,000 in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

SageOak Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.7% of SageOak Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

