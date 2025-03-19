Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 2.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,433,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Snowflake by 165.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after buying an additional 333,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,364,158.30. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at $49,058,722.76. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,648 shares of company stock worth $48,387,318 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average is $148.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

