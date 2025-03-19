Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

