Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 195.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $17,231,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.7 %

QQQ opened at $474.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.15. The firm has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.