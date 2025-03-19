Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.