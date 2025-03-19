Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 567,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 461,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,105,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.63 and its 200-day moving average is $149.21. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.