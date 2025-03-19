Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

