Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,918 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.
Coda Octopus Group Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.