Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,918 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $74.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.95%.

(Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.