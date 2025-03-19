Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,992,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after buying an additional 3,004,757 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,251.83. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock worth $5,671,783. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.