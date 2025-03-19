Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

