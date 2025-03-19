Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

