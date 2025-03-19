Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 13183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAZE shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

