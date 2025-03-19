Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $2,018,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

