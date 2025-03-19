Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Update

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Embassy Bancorp Price Performance
Embassy Bancorp stock remained flat at $15.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Embassy Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.74.
About Embassy Bancorp
