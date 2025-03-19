Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Short Interest Update

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Embassy Bancorp Price Performance

Embassy Bancorp stock remained flat at $15.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Embassy Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

About Embassy Bancorp

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposits, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit.

