Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,359,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 1,710,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,531.0 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOSUF remained flat at $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Fosun International has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

