Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 520.0 days.
Givaudan Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $4,464.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,294.45 and a twelve month high of $5,335.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,280.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,626.25.
Givaudan Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.