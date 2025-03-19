Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBFGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 520.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $4,464.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,294.45 and a twelve month high of $5,335.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,280.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,626.25.

Givaudan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.