Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 520.0 days.

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $4,464.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,294.45 and a twelve month high of $5,335.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,280.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,626.25.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

