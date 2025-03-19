EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 363.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 110,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 116,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

