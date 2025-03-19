Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.93). 20,225,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 6,435,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60 ($1.06).

The company has a market cap of £532.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.92.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

