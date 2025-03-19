ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,046,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,511,050 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 13.8% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $235,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

