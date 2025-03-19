Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

