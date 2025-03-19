North Forty Two & Co. Takes $3.07 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 135,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of North Forty Two & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

