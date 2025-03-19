West Tower Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 802,353 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $20,061,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $10,607,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,646,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $342,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 701,403 shares in the company, valued at $21,841,689.42. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $113,436.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 179,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,446.86. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,201,518 shares of company stock valued at $38,533,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

