Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 48.2% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 384,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BILL by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,413,000 after acquiring an additional 274,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BILL opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4,697.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $100.19.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

