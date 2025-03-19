Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 48.2% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 5,201.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 384,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BILL by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,413,000 after acquiring an additional 274,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BILL Stock Performance
NYSE BILL opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4,697.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $100.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.