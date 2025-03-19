Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate social networking platforms or related digital communication services. These companies generate revenue primarily through digital advertising, user engagement initiatives, and innovative media content, making their stock values closely tied to trends in technology and online behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,060,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.59.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.54. 7,344,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

