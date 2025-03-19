Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – March 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, IonQ, and American Airlines Group are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are equities of companies with market capitalizations that fall between those of small cap and large cap firms, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. These firms often offer a balanced mix of growth potential and stability, positioning them as an appealing option for investors seeking moderate risk with opportunities for capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,672,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,620,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,099,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,104,618. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,279,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,790,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.37. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,644,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277,095. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,430,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,213,176. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

See Also