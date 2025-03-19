FreeGulliver LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

FreeGulliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

