North Forty Two & Co. Invests $437,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 17,699.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 527,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,067,000 after acquiring an additional 524,437 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $192.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

