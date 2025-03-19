FreeGulliver LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FreeGulliver LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.