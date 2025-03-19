Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $126.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

