iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

