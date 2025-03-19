Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $227,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 37,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $289.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.51.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

