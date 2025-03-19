Enhancing Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in M&T Bank by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $174.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.