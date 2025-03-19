Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,077 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.