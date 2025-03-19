Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

