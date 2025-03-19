ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 2,659 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.