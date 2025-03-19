Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,479,000 after buying an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 951,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,242 shares of company stock worth $31,530,305 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

