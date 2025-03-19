Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,208 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 333,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

