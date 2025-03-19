Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 118,849 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,849 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 909,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 194,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AROC

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.