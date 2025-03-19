Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 674.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSJS opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.