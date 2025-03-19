Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00.
HubSpot Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of HUBS stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,846. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,710.96, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $721.64 and a 200-day moving average of $654.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.