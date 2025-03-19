Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,846. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,710.96, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $721.64 and a 200-day moving average of $654.04.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. TD Cowen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $860.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

