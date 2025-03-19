AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and traded as low as $17.79. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.22.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

