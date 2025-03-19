Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $9.69. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 382,417 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

