iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.