Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of BZ opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.46. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

