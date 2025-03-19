Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NPPRF opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Nippon Ceramic has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.
Nippon Ceramic Company Profile
