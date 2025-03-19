Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Ceramic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPPRF opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Nippon Ceramic has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Further Reading

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

