AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

