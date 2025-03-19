AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
