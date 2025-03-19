Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Grows By 28.3%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 3.0 %
NYSE MUFG opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
