Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Grows By 28.3%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 8,300,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

